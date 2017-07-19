Week Five of the CFL season has a twist and the CFL on TSN panel naturally turns its eyes to Ottawa, because the Redblacks are playing twice this week, and both games will count in CFL Fantasy.

Now, Ottawa’s players are more expensive, reflecting that unusual schedule, but there is still a pretty good argument to make in their favour if they can continue current their offensive production.

No one is going harder for Ottawa than Matt Dunigan, who is only making four picks: quarterback Trevor Harris, running back William Powell, wide receiver Greg Ellingson and wide receiver Dominique Rhymes. Dunigan left one running back, one flex and his defensive slot empty, but figures that he’s getting the equivalent of production from eight players (four players times two games); a risky strategy, to be sure.

Rod Smith and Jock Climie are both in on Harris at quarterback as well, while Climie joins Dunigan in selecting Ellingson.

Outside of the nation’s capital, there remains lots of interest in Edmonton running back Travon Van, who gained 124 yards as the starter last week. Smith, Climie and Milt Stegall all picked Van this week. Van’s teammate, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra could be looking at a big role with Adarius Bowman injured, so Stegall and Smith picked Zylstra.

Stegall and Climie both picked Saskatchewan wide receiver Duron Carter for this week’s contest at Calgary, while Smith and Stegall are both going with Edmonton's defence.

When it comes to bargain bin picks, in addition to Rhymes, Smith and Climie are using the minimum $2,500 cost to select Hamilton running back Ross Scheuermann, Climie grabs Ottawa wide receiver Josh Stangby, and Smith selects Argos running back/return specialist Martese Jackson. Low cost selections, with the chance for a big payoff.

Check out the expert picks, make your own, set your lineup for Week Five and have fun!