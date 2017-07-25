Huddle Up: What is biggest surprise through the first quarter of season?

The Redblacks were obviously going to produce in Week Five, and Greg Ellingson might have been the best of them, when factoring in cost.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Five:

HEROES

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – In two games, the Redblacks quarterback continued his aerial assault, even though the second game offered his season-low 184 passing yards, throwing for 560 yards and four touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 38.4

Travis Lulay, QB, B.C. – Apparently now that he’s getting a chance to play, the veteran Lions quarterback is good for 400-plus every week. He threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns, with two picks, against Winnipeg, and added another touchdown on the ground. Fantasy Points: 27.6

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – A fourth-quarter rally at Hamilton gave the Eskimos quarterback a big day – 350 yards and three touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 26.0

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – After passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns in Monday’s win over Ottawa, the Argos veteran has thrown for at least 325 yards in all five games this season. Fantasy Points: 23.6

Darian Durant, QB, Montreal – It was a bit of an offensive explosion for the Alouettes quarterback, who passed for 452 yards with two touchdowns (and two interceptions) in a 24-19 loss at Ottawa. It was his most passing yards in a game since September, 2010. Fantasy Points: 22.1

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – He didn’t find the end zone, which limited his appeal for the week, but the Redblacks’ runner still put up 188 yards on 33 touches. Fantasy Points: 20.4

Jerome Messam had a bounce-back game against Saskatchewan.

Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – In full redemption mode after getting ejected from the Stampeders’ previous game, Messam rumbled for 135 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 19.4

Cameron Marshall, RB, Saskatchewan – In a losing effort, Marshall was one bright light, contributing 83 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 15.1

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – 114 yards on 18 touches at B.C., with 85 yards receiving on a dozen catches. Fantasy Points: 11.4

Travon Van, RB, Edmonton – He wasn’t terribly efficient, but still came up with 57 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 11.7

Ross Scheuerman, RB, Hamilton – At a minimum cost, Scheuerman was a solid contributor, delivering 104 yards on 12 touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 10.4

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – The number one option in the Redblacks passing game, who now leads the league with 643 receiving yards, compiled nine catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns in another very productive week. Fantasy Points: 32.8

Brad Sinopoli, WR, Ottawa – A strong complement to Ellingson, Sinopoli had a dozen catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a pair of games. Fantasy Points: 26.1

Darvin Adams hit paydirt twice for the Bombers.

Darvin Adams, WR, Winnipeg – The Bombers receiver hauled in five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns at B.C., and added a 12-yard run for good measure. Fantasy Points: 21.9

Joshua Stangby, WR, Ottawa – A bargain option, Stangby had six catches for 84 yards, but added a 15-yard rushing touchdown and 30 yards in the return game for a solid contribution overall. Fantasy Points: 17.1

Emmanuel Arceneaux, SB, B.C. – a modest five catches for 50 yards against B.C., but two of those went for touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 17.0

Tiquan Underwood, WR, Montreal – Although he ranked third on the Als with 95 receiving yards at Ottawa, Underwood added a touchdown, making him Montreal’s most productive fantasy receiver this week. Fantasy Points: 15.5

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – The Lions receiver busted out with six catches for a season-high 149 yards against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 14.9

Marquay McDaniel, SB, Calgary – He had just two catches, but both went for 44 yards, giving him 88 yards and a touchdown against the Roughriders. Fantasy Points: 14.8

Anthony Coombs, WR, Toronto – For the second straight week the Argos receiver had eight receptions, this time for 73 yards and a touchdown against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 14.2

Vidal Hazelton, WR, Edmonton – It was the third straight game for the Eskimos receiver to top 60 yards, as he produced four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 12.7

Nik Lewis, SB, Montreal – Not only did he record his 1,000th career catch against Ottawa, but the veteran receiver hauled in eight passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 12.4

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – The second-year Eskimos receiver put up his third 100-yard game of the season, catching eight passes for 113 yards at Hamilton; still looking for that first touchdown though. Fantasy Points: 11.3

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – A consistent contributor to the Montreal offence, Cunningham had five catches for 101 yards, tying a career high, at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 10.8

Ernest Jackson, WR, Montreal – After a slow start, the Alouettes receiver put up his second straight 100-yard game, with eight catches for 101 yards at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 10.1

ZEROES

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – For the second time in four games, the Roughriders receiver was held to two catches for 12 yards. Fantasy Points: 2.2

Weston Dressler, SB, Winnipeg – After putting up 309 yards through the first three games of the season, the Blue Bombers’ top receiver managed just two catches for nine yards at B.C.; his two carries for 20 yards counted for more. Fantasy Points: 2.9

Zach Collaros, QB, Hamilton – It’s been tough sledding for the Tiger-Cats, and their quarterback had just 249 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 10.6

INJURIES

Alouettes RB Tyrell Sutton missed last week’s game against Ottawa with a calf injury. Brandon Rutley had 89 yards on 17 touches in his place…Argonauts RB Brandon Whitaker missed Monday’s game against Ottawa, and was replaced by James Wilder Jr., who had 75 yards on 13 touches…Eskimos SB Adarius Bowman was placed on the six-week injured list, creating more opportunities for Brandon Zylstra and Bryant Mitchell in the Edmonton passing game…Argonauts WR DeVier Posey went on the six-game injured list as well, and WR Jeff Fuller returned to action for Toronto.