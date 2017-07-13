Nichols or Ray? Here are your CFL Week 4 Fantasy picks

As we embark on Week Four of the CFL Fantasy season, the CFL on TSN panel has its eyes on Edmonton, where Travon Van is next in line at running back after John White suffered a season-ending injury.

Jock Climie, Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall were all in on Van this week, and just in case the Eskimos take to the air to make up for the running game, all three selected Adarius Bowman too.

Some other popular picks include Rod Smith and Matt Dunigan taking B.C. quarterback Jonathon Jennings, with Smith and Stegall grabbing B.C. wide receiver Bryan Burnham. Smith and Stegall both selected Montreal running back Tyrell Sutton too. Smith and Dunigan turned to Ottawa receiver Greg Ellingson.

The Flex selections included some interesting low-cost plays. Rod Smith picked Calgary’s Roy Finch, back to running and return duties after a two-game suspension. Jock Climie grabbed Hamilton wide receiver Brian Tyms, who comes in at the minimum cost of $2,500.

After catching six passes for 78 yards at Saskatchewan last week, Ticats receiver Jalen Saunders caught Matt Dunigan’s eye at the minimum price, and Milt Stegall is taking a minimum-price shot with Winnipeg receiver L’Damian Washington.

Check out the expert picks, make your own, set your lineup for Week Four and have fun!

