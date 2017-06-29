Lions 3-in-3: Can the Lions' secondary hold up against Ray and the Argos?

TSN’s CFL Experts have made their picks for Week Two of CFL Fantasy.

Perhaps it’s not surprising, but a few of the popular picks this week had breakout performances in Week One.

Brandon Zylstra and Duke Williams were big-play performers at B.C.

Start with Eskimos wide receiver D’haquille Williams, who had four catches for 110 yards (with only two yards after the catch!) at B.C. in the first game of the season. That was enough to draw interest from Rod Smith and Matt Dunigan For Week Two against Montreal.

Toronto’s DeVier Posey had seven catches for 147 yards against Hamilton, drawing the interest of Dunigan and Chris Schultz for Week Two against a B.C. team that had some trouble against Edmonton’s passing game in Week One.

Saskatchewan running back Cameron Marshall gained 101 yards on 15 touches at Montreal, and that was enough to get selected by Rod Smith and Milt Stegall for a matchup against Winnipeg this week.

It wasn’t only the breakout players that were picked by multiple experts, though. Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell is a tried-and-true performer and, again Rod Smith and Milt Stegall were on the same page, taking the Stampeders’ signal-caller in a return match against Ottawa.

Jock Climie and Chris Schultz are both going with Lions running back Jeremiah Johnson at Toronto, after he put up 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in Week One.

Despite being a non-factor in Week One, with just two catches for 12 yards, Duron Carter was still chosen by Chris Schultz and Milt Stegall. The upside to Carter’s poor Week One is that his Week Two price ($4,000) is a relative bargain!

An interesting development is that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence has been selected by both Jock Climie and Matt Dunigan. The Bombers were takeaway leaders last season, and are coming off a Week One bye but, at Saskatchewan, they are the second-priciest ($5,326) defence for Week Two.

With late word that Brandon Whitaker isn’t going to play for Toronto this week, Jock Climie and Milt Stegall are taking advantage of bargain-priced backup James Wilder, who costs just $2,500 but is looking at a starter’s role against B.C.

Also note, it appears that more of the interest this week tilts towards the teams from the West.

Check out the expert picks below, make your own, set your lineup and have fun!