The CFL on TSN panel is starting to see the game the same way when it comes to CFL Fantasy heading into Week Seven.

There are four separate players that have been selected by three of the four panelists this week.

B.C. quarterback Travis Lulay has been hugely productive in three games, throwing for 1099 yards and seven touchdowns, adding three rushing touchdowns in those three games, and that makes him appealing for Rod Smith, Jock Climie and Milt Stegall this week.

Saskatchewan running back Cameron Marshall has put up double-digit fantasy points in four of five games this season, and is still relatively reasonably priced. Going against B.C. this week, that’s good enough for Matt Dunigan, Climie and Stegall.

Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra has put up 100 yards in four of five games this year, and with Adarius Bowman out, he should continue to be the focus for Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly. Dunigan, Stegall and Rod Smith all signed up for Zylstra against Hamilton this week.

Ottawa wide receiver Greg Ellingson is the league leader in receiving yardage to this point of the season, and Smith, Climie and Dunigan are all expecting that hot start to continue.

One more player who drew interest from multiple panelists is Ottawa running back William Powell; Rod Smith and Jock Climie are both going for Powell this week.

When it comes to bargains, Rod Smith selects Stampeders receiver Marken Michel, who is still priced at $2,500 after piling up 190 receiving yards last week. Toronto’s running back/return specialist Martese Jackson, on a minimum price, has the interest of Milt Stegall.

Not quite at the minimum, Argonauts receiver Anthony Coombs costs just $3,341 and has caught 25 passes over the past three weeks and Matt Dunigan is in Coombs’ corner this week.

One more interesting development is that it’s becoming more popular for the panel to forgo a team defence. Milt Stegall, who has Edmonton going against Hamilton, is the only one of the four to pick a defence this week.

Check out the expert picks, make your own, set your lineup for Week Seven and have fun!