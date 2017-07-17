A stunning development gives the Lions’ backup quarterback the big production of Week Four, and for another week, many running backs delivered.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Four:

HEROES

Travis Lulay, QB, B.C. – With Jonathon Jennings getting hurt on the first play, Lulay stepped in against Hamilton and completed 29 of 36 passes for a career-high 436 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, with another touchdown on the ground. The 33-year-old could be a valuable fill-in if Jennings is out for any length of time. Fantasy Points: 32.1

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – Most of the quarterbacks were good, not great, this week, so Mitchell’s performance (34 of 50 for 379 yards and a touchdown at Montreal) ranked as the second-best passing performance of the week. Fantasy Points: 19.2

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The Blue Bombers runner went for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 19 touches against Toronto. He has 290 yards from scrimmage through three games. Fantasy Points: 21.4

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – Even though he had only 11 touches at Hamilton, the Lions running back put up 101 yards and a touchdown. He’s up to 415 yards with five touchdowns in four games. Fantasy Points: 17.1

Tyrell Sutton is the leading rusher through four weeks.

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – The league’s leading rusher, with 295 yards on the ground, gained 107 yards from scrimmage and contributed a touchdown on 20 touches against Calgary. Fantasy Points: 16.7

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The Redblacks runner gained 86 yards and had a touchdown on 18 touches at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 14.6

Travon Van, RB, Edmonton – Taking over for an injured John White in the Edmonton backfield Van compiled 124 yards on 22 touches against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 12.4

Nick Moore, WR, B.C. – The biggest beneficiary of Lulay’s big passing game was Moore, who racked up 10 receptions for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 28.0

Jalen Saunders, WR, Hamilton – The Ticats rookie hauled in five catches for 147 yards and a touchdown against B.C., giving him 225 receiving yards in his first two CFL contests. Fantasy Points: 20.7

Kamar Jorden continues to produce for the Stampeders.

Kamar Jorden, WR, Calgary – His touchdown streak ended, but Calgary’s wide receiver brought in nine catches for a career-best 140 yards at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 14.0

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – Another Stampeders playmaker put up five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown at the Alouettes. Fantasy Points: 13.9

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – On the winning side against Calgary, Cunningham had four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 13.3

Ernest Jackson, WR, Montreal – Emerging from a slow start, the Alouettes receiver caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown against Calgary, and added nine rushing yards for good measure. Fantasy Points: 12.7

Weston Dressler, SB, Winnipeg – No touchdowns for the Blue Bombers vet, but he had seven receptions for 109 yards against Toronto. He has 309 receiving yards in three games. Fantasy Points: 10.9

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – For the second time in three games, the Eskimos receiver went over 100 yards, catching 10 passes for 108 yards against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 10.8

ZEROES

Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – Last year’s leading rusher managed a single yard on four carries, and 19 yards on six touches total before getting ejected in a loss at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 1.9

Emmanuel Arceneaux, SB, B.C. – The number three receiver in the league last season was held to five catches for 36 yards at Hamilton, the third time in four games that he’s been held under 50 yards and he’s still seeking his first touchdown of the year. Fantasy Points: 3.6

Clarence Denmark, SB, Winnipeg – It’s taking some time for the veteran receiver to make an impact this year. He had just three catches for 30 yards against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 3.0

INJURIES

Lions QB Jonathon Jennings suffered a shoulder injury at Hamilton, opening the door for Travis Lulay’s big game…Argonauts WR DeVier Posey has been placed on the six-game injury list with a leg injury. Armanti Edwards or Jeff Fuller (if healthy) could step up with more looks in Posey’s absence.