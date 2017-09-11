Some unexpected names had the biggest performances in the CFL this week, including Matt Nichols, C.J. Gable and more.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week 12:

HEROES

Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – The Blue Bombers quarterback continued his strong run, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns and added 53 yards rushing against Saskatchewan. That’s seven straight games with at least 17 fantasy points for the supposed game manager. Fantasy Points: 28.6

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton - Although it came in a losing effort, and he had one touchdown and one interception, Reilly did accumulate a monstrous 461 passing yards against Calgary, his most since Week Four in 2016. Fantasy Points: 20.6

C.J. Gable, RB, Hamilton – Leading the way for the Tiger-Cats at Ottawa, Gable compiled 102 yards and two touchdowns on 14 touches, easily his most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 22.2

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – With his best performance since Week Three, the Lions’ runner put up 91 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Fantasy Points: 21.1

Kienan LaFrance, RB, Saskatchewan – Stepping in for an injured Cameron Marshall, LaFrance delivered a respectable 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches. Fantasy Points: 13.0

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – Although he’s managed just two touchdowns, the Eskimos receiver has been very productive and hauled in 10 passes for 187 yards against Calgary. He has six 100-yard games in the nine games that he’s played this season. Fantasy Points: 18.7

Diontae Spencer, WR, Ottawa – The all-purpose threat for the Redblacks had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown plus 115 return yards in the loss to Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 18.6

Clarence Denmark, SB, Winnipeg – The Blue Bombers’ veteran receiver had five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 18.5

Duron Carter is a touchdown machine for the Riders.

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – The line that they used to use on NFL Primetime about Carter’s father, Cris, was that “All he does is catch touchdowns.” Like father, like son, apparently. With two catches for 96 yards and a score, Duron has seven touchdowns in the past six games. Fantasy Points: 17.9

Emmanuel Arceneaux, SB, B.C. – The Lions’ receiver is coming on after a slow start. He had six catches for a season-high 108 yards and a touchdown against Montreal and is up to 298 yards over the past three games. Fantasy Points: 16.8

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – Even in a losing effort the Roughriders’ receiver continued his strong play with four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He has 302 yards and three touchdowns in the past three games. Fantasy Points: 16.2

D’haquille Williams, WR, Edmonton – Even with the big names back in the receiving fold for the Eskimos, Williams stepped up with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 14.2

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – The Lions receiver went over 100 yards for the fourth time in his past five games after making six catches for 101 yards against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 12.1

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – There have not been a lot of positives for the Alouettes lately, but Cunningham did contribute four receptions for 105 yards at B.C. Fantasy Points: 10.5

ZEROES

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – It wasn’t a disastrous week, and Mitchell did lead the Stampeders to a late comeback at Edmonton, but it was the third time in the past four games that he’s been held under a dozen fantasy points. Fantasy Points: 10.9

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – The league’s leading receiver was held in check against Hamilton, managing just three catches for 47 yards, his second lowest production of the season. Fantasy Points: 4.7

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – The downward trend continues for the Alouettes, and their prime runner had another tough game, with 45 yards on nine touches. Fantasy Points: 4.5

INJURIES

Redblacks QB Trevor Harris suffered a shoulder injury against Hamilton and was replaced by Drew Tate. Harris could be out for weeks, which presents a big opportunity for Tate…Roughriders QB Kevin Glenn injured his hand at Winnipeg, opening the door for Brandon Bridge to see some action…Stampeders WR DaVaris Daniels was injured against Edmonton, leaving the game with a lower-body injury.