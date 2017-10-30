It was a wild week in the CFL, with lots of points available for fantasy owners that made the right picks. Rainey, Masoli, Jennings, Richardson, Banks, Spencer and more.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week 19:

HEROES

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – For the fourth straight week, the Ticats quarterback threw for more than 300 yards, finishing with 438 yards through the air and four touchdowns in a 41-36 loss at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 34.2

Jonathon Jennings, QB, B.C. – The Lions quarterback connected on 30 of 40 passes for a season-high 408 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception, in a 36-27 victory at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 32.0

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – Edmonton’s ever-reliable QB threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-20 win at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 28.2

Chris Rainey, RB, B.C. – Getting a chance to start while Jeremiah Johnson took the day off, Rainey accrued 195 yards and two touchdowns on 22 touches, and added 109 return yards, at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 35.9

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The league’s leading rusher went for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 26.2

Trent Richardson, RB, Saskatchewan – It had been building through his first three games, but the former NFLer busted out with 20 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 24.7

Brad Banks, WR, Hamilton – The late-season surge continues for the former return man. He had 13 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 32.2

Diontae Spencer was a multi-purpose threat against Hamilton.

Diontae Spencer, WR/RET, Ottawa – Not only did Spencer grab nine catches for 133 yards, but he added 363 return yards, so even though he didn’t score a touchdown, it was a massively productive game. Fantasy Points: 27.9

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – The Lions receiver caught 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown at Winnipeg, his first 100-yard game since Week 12. Fantasy Points: 21.2

Juron Criner, WR, Ottawa – With Brad Sinopoli sidelined, Criner stepped up with six catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, his best game of the season. Fantasy Points: 21.0

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The veteran receiver snagged a season-high 12 receptions for a season-high 139 yards and a touchdown at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 19.9

Chad Owens, SB, Saskatchewan – In his second game of the season the shifty veteran playmaker recorded nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 19.6

Adarius Bowman, SB, Edmonton – After little production this season, the veteran receiver had his second straight productive game, catching five passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 16.9

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – The league’s top receiver only had three catches, but went for 101 yards and a touchdown, his 10th 100-yard game of the season. Fantasy Points: 16.1

Jalen Saunders, WR, Hamilton – It was a productive passing game for the Tiger-Cats at Ottawa, and Saunders was the third receiver to put up a big game. He caught six passes for 96 yards and a score. Fantasy Points: 15.6

Caleb Holley, WR, Saskatchewan – The Roughriders receiver had three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown against Montreal, his second-best game of the season in terms of fantasy production. Fantasy Points: 14.3

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – The Stampeders playmaker returned to the Stampeders lineup a week ago, but his big production returned this week with eight catches for 137 yards against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 13.7

Kamar Jorden, WR, Calgary – Back in the lineup for three weeks, Daniels hauled in six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 12.7

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – Ottawa’s top receiver had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton, the fourth consecutive game in which he’s found paydirt. Fantasy Points: 12.5

Nick Moore, WR, B.C. – With six catches for 53 yards and a score, the Lions receiver had his most productive game of the year. Fantasy Points: 11.3

Emmanuel Arceneaux, SB, B.C. – The veteran Lions receiver had his fourth 100-yard game of the year, catching six passes for 101 yards at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 10.1

ZEROES

Darian Durant, QB, Montreal – Returning to Saskatchewan didn’t bring out the best in the Alouettes quarterback, who completed nine of 20 passes for 126 yards and an interception. Fantasy Points: 3.0

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – Through no fault of his own, the Tiger-Cats runner just wasn’t a big part of the offence at Ottawa, rushing for 47 yards on just nine carries. Fantasy Points: 4.7

Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – In the middle portion of the season, Messam was a wrecking ball, putting up big numbers, but he’s battled injuries late and managed 50 yards on nine touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 5.0

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – Spending more of his time on the defensive side of the ball, the Riders receiver had just one catch for six yards against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 0.6

INJURIES

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers emerge from Week 19 with a couple of big injuries. QB Matt Nichols suffered a leg injury and was forced to leave the game against B.C. early. Dominque Davis took over at QB for the Bombers…Blue Bombers RB Andrew Harris suffered an upper-body injury in the fourth quarter against B.C., leaving the Bombers – already missing Timothy Flanders – thin in the backfield…Stampeders SB Marquay McDaniel missed the loss to Edmonton due to injury.