CFL Fantasy: Ray's return lifts Argos
By Scott Cullen
The return of Ricky Ray meant good things for S.J. Green and Argonauts, and the combination of Matt Nichols and Trevor Harris led Winnipeg to a victory over previously-unbeaten Edmonton.
Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Nine:
HEROES
Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – Back from a shoulder injury, the veteran Argos signal-caller shredded the Alouettes for 377 yards and four touchdowns (with one interception) in a 38-6 rout. Fantasy Points: 29.1
Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – The Bombers’ quarterback is on a roll, and he guided Winnipeg to a win over Edmonton with 390 passing yards and a touchdown, adding another touchdown on the ground. Fantasy Points: 27.9
Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – Even in a losing effort at Winnipeg, the Eskimos quarterback piled up 356 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and added a rushing touchdown for good measure. Fantasy Points: 27.6
Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – Amid the Redblacks’ struggles this season, Harris has remained highly productive and he put up 394 passing yards and two touchdowns in a decisive win at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 23.9
Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – A monster performance against Edmonton saw the Canadian runner gain 225 yards on 19 touches. Even without a touchdown, that’s still a big game. Fantasy Points: 22.5
Chris Rainey, RB, B.C. – In addition to 142 return yards, Rainey put up 50 yards and a touchdown on six touches from scrimmage. Fantasy Points: 16.6
Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – The league’s leading rusher had 77 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches at B.C. Fantasy Points: 13.7
Brandon Whitaker, RB, Toronto – He didn’t find the end zone against Montreal, but the Argos runner delivered 119 yards on 20 touches. Fantasy Points: 11.9
S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – Getting Ricky Ray back sure helped Green get back on track, as he tore his former team apart, catching nine passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, his second-best fantasy performance of the season. Fantasy Points: 26.5
Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – As Harris’ primary target, Ellingson is the league’s leading receiver, and he extended that lead with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 21.5
Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The normally reliable veteran receiver has had a hard time producing this season, but did have six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 15.3
Darvin Adams, WR, Winnipeg – The Blue Bombers’ top wide receiver caught eight passes for 90 yards and a score against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 14.2
Diontae Spencer, WR/RET, Ottawa – Back in the return role with Quincy McDuffie injured, Spencer had 136 return yards to go with 51 receiving yards at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 10.5
ZEROES
Darian Durant, QB, Montreal – Some quarterbacks ran into trouble this week, but none more than Durant, who threw for 93 yards and a pick on 27 passes at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 1.7
Zach Collaros, QB, Hamilton – It’s an understatement to say that the Tiger-Cats have struggled this year, but problems at quarterback were certainly unexpected. Collaros was yanked after passing for 102 yards and a touchdown against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 8.0
Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – Coming off the bye week, the Stampeders couldn’t get much going in the passing game, with Mitchell completing 15 of 31 passes for 237 yards and an interception. Fantasy Points: 8.1
Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – It’s hard to do much with just six touches, but Johnson had 23 yards on his six opportunities against Calgary. Fantasy Points: 2.3
DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – Most of the Stampeders receivers (aside from Marken Michel) under-performed relative to expectations against B.C., and Daniels managed just two catches for 17 yards. Fantasy Points: 1.7
INJURIES
Lions WR Bryan Burnham missed his second straight game with a foot injury…Lions WR Nick Moore also missed the Calgary game with a back injury…Alouettes WR Tiquan Underwood missed Saturday’s loss at Toronto…Argonauts WR Anthony Coombs suffered a shoulder injury against Montreal and could miss some time.