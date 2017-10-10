Trevor Harris returned to the Ottawa lineup and the Redblacks’ attack was formidable once again.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week 16:

HEROES

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – Returning to the Redblacks’ lineup, Harris didn’t miss a beat, passing for 380 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-25 win at B.C. Fantasy Points: 27.2

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – The Ticats quarterback was highly efficient, as he connected on 27 of 33 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns, as well as adding 48 rushing yards, in a 30-13 victory at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 26.3

Jonathon Jennings, QB, B.C. – Starting to come on after going through a midseason valley, the Lions quarterback threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, in a 30-25 loss to Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 25.2

Brandon Bridge, QB, Saskatchewan – The Canadian quarterback threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 21.0

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – The Argos veteran continues to put up numbers. He passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 20.1

C.J. Gable, RB, Edmonton – Making his Eskimos debut, Gable produced 120 yards and two touchdowns on 23 touches at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 24.0

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – Even as the Alouettes are getting drilled on a seemingly weekly basis, Sutton continues to produce. This week, he put up 176 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 23.6

James Wilder, RB, Toronto – Although the Argonauts lost to the Roughriders, Wilder continued his productive ways, piling up 161 yards on 20 touches before suffering a fourth-quarter injury. Fantasy Points: 16.1

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – Back in the starting role with C.J. Gable gone to Edmonton, Green rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 15.7

Martese Jackson, RB, Toronto – Another return specialist who checked all the boxes, with rushing, receiving, punt return and kick return contributions against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 14.1

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The league’s second-leading rusher gained 124 yards on 22 touches at B.C. Fantasy Points: 12.4

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – For the fourth time in the past five games, he put up more than 100 receiving yards, pacing the Eskimos attack with seven catches for 201 yards and a touchdown at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 27.1

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – Look who’s happy to have Trevor Harris back under centre! Ellingson caught seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns at B.C. He’s back to leading the league with 1,381 receiving yards. Fantasy Points: 26.9

Emmanuel Arceneaux had his best game of the year against Ottawa.

Emmanuel Arceneaux, SB, B.C. – The veteran receiver had his best game of the season against Ottawa, catching six passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 22.2

Diontae Spencer, WR, Ottawa – The return specialist had his biggest receiving game of the season – three catches for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. Fantasy Points: 19.6

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – Banks’ emergence as a receiver continues; he caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown at Winnipeg, his third straight game with double-digit fantasy points. Fantasy Points: 16.8

Shaquille Johnson, WR, B.C. – The second-year receiver caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 15.3

Caleb Holley, WR, Saskatchewan – Even with just two catches, 86 yards and a touchdown at Toronto counted as Holley’s most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 14.6

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – Back from injury, Roosevelt caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 13.7

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – The veteran receiver caught five passes for 76 yards and a score against Saskatchewan, his best game since Week Nine. Fantasy Points: 13.6

ZEROES

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – The downward trend continues for the Roughriders veteran. He was pulled after completing three of eight passes for 29 yards at Toronto, and replacement Brandon Bridge was much better in relief. Fantasy Points: 1.2

Adarius Bowman, SB, Edmonton – After leading the league in receiving last season, Bowman has struggled all the way along this year and ended up getting shut out in Monday’s 42-24 win over Montreal. Fantasy Points: 0.0

Chris Williams, WR, B.C. – After some early success when he returned from injury, the Lions receiver is not giving consistent production on a weekly basis. He had two catches for 21 yards against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 2.1

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – A modest 23 yards on three touches against Ottawa counted as Burnham’s least productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 2.3

INJURIES

Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols left Friday’s loss to Hamilton, replaced by Dominique Davis…Argos RB James Wilder was injured in the fourth quarter against Saskatchewan.

