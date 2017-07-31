In a high-scoring week, stars Mike Reilly, Jerome Messam and Duron Carter were among the league’s most productive players.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Six:

HEROES

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – Edmonton’s quarterback put up big numbers (412 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions plus two rushing touchdowns) in a 37-26 win over B.C. Fantasy Points: 33.6

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – After a down performance in Week Five, the Roughriders veteran was back on track with 340 passing yards and four touchdowns against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 29.6

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – Another 300-yard passing game in the Argonauts loss at Saskatchewan, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 27.5

Travis Lulay, QB, B.C. – It wasn’t the same as his first couple of games this season, but the Lions quarterback was still valuable in a loss at Edmonton, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He added 45 rushing yards with another touchdown. Fantasy Points: 24.9

Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – Consistency is not a strength for the Blue Bombers quarterback, but Nichols bounced back with a productive game (358 passing yards and two touchdowns) in a 41-40 win over Montreal. Fantasy Points: 24.5

Darian Durant, QB, Montreal – Suddenly becoming fantasy relevant, the Alouettes quarterback had his second straight strong performance, passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 41-40 loss at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 21.4

Jerome Messam is back on top of the rushing list.

Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – Despite a slow start to the season, the Stampeders runner is now the league’s leading rusher, with 414 yards on the ground, after accumulating a total of 94 yards and three touchdowns on a dozen touches in a 60-1 rout against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 27.4

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The Bombers’ Canadian back has had back-to-back strong games, delivering 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 touches against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 25.4

Roy Finch, RB/RET, Calgary – The rout over Hamilton allowed Finch to contribute 39 yards on four touches from scrimmage to go along with 185 returns yards with a touchdown on special teams. Fantasy Points: 17.3

Stefan Logan, RB/RET, Montreal – He didn’t have a lot of touches, but the Alouettes’ return specialist made the most of his opportunities at Winnipeg, accruing 69 yards and a touchdown on three touches from scrimmage, and adding 140 returns yards. Fantasy Points: 17.0

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – The Lions’ starting runner wasn’t used a lot at Edmonton, but still managed 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 touches. Fantasy Points: 13.4

Chris Rainey, RB/RET, B.C. – Yet another returner making a difference; 155 returns yards and 68 yards on six touches from scrimmage at Edmonton made Rainey a productive contributor in the loss. Fantasy Points: 13.0

Cameron Marshall, RB, Saskatchewan – He’s only found the end zone once in six weeks, but the Roughriders runner was still valuable with 118 yards on 20 touches against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 11.8

Duron Carter was a difference-maker against Toronto.

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – A week after he had just two catches for a dozen yards, qualifying for Zero status, Carter put on a show, with nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 26.5

Marken Michel, WR, Calgary – Calgary’s rookie receiver busted out with a monster game against Hamilton, putting up six catches for 190 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 25.7

Vidal Hazelton, WR, Edmonton – Taking advantage of increased opportunities in the Eskimos passing game, Hazelton had eight receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown against B.C. Fantasy Points: 21.9

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – It’s been three straight 100-yard games for the Eskimos receiver after he delivered seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown against B.C. Fantasy Points: 17.4

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – For the second straight week, the Alouettes receiver had more than 100 yards had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 16.9

Ryan Lankford, WR, Winnipeg – Seven catches for 53 yards – which is the second-best total of his career – and a touchdown plus 104 return yards against Montreal made for a surprisingly valuable week. Fantasy Points: 15.3

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – The Argos receiver continues to put up solid numbers. He had six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown at Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 12.8

Ernest Jackson, WR, Montreal – He didn’t make it over 100 yards after doing so in the previous couple of games, but four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown is a strong contribution. Fantasy Points: 12.6

Bakari Grant, WR, Saskatchewan – Five catches for 115 yards was the most yardage that Grant has put up in more than two years. Fantasy Points: 11.5

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – Even though it was his lowest yardage total of this season (five receptions for 51 yards), Roosevelt did add a touchdown, making his week solid enough for fantasy purposes. Fantasy Points: 11.1

D’haquille Williams, WR, Edmonton – He hadn’t done much since Week One, but the Eskimos rookie had four catches for 104 yards against B.C. Fantasy Points: 10.4

ZEROES

Zach Collaros, QB, Hamilton – The hits just keep on coming for the Tiger-Cats. Their quarterback had 14 of 21 passes for 102 yards and an interception before getting replaced by Jeremiah Masoli. Fantasy Points: 2.1

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – Two catches for 43 yards at Edmonton was not up to expectations for the Lions wideout. Fantasy Points: 4.3

INJURIES

Stampeders WR Kamar Jorden left the rout of Hamilton early with an apparent lower-body injury after recording just one catch for six yards…Blue Bombers SB Weston Dressler suffered a lower-body injury against Montreal, managing just two catches for 24 yards…Eskimos RB Travon Van was knocked from the game against B.C. with a neck injury, and Calvin McCarty took over the carries in the Edmonton backfield. If Van and Kendial Lawrence are both out, that could mean LaDarius Perkins gets activated off the practice squad unless Edmonton seeks external help.