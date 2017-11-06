Mike Reilly, James Wilder Jr. and Luke Tasker were among the top performers in the final week of the regular season.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week 20:

HEROES

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – Efficiently completed 21 of 27 passes for 294 yards at Saskatchewan, but made the difference on the ground, rushing for 29 yards and three touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 32.7

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – It was a good finish to the year for Masoli, who threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, and added 88 rushing yards with another touchdown, in a 33-0 rout over Montreal. Fantasy Points: 31.5

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – The veteran signal-caller passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-13 romp at B.C. Fantasy Points: 25.6

James Wilder Jr., RB, Toronto – It was a remarkable finish to the campaign for a back who was a second-stringer for the first half of the season. He put up 227 yards and a touchdown on 25 touches at B.C. Fantasy Points: 28.7

Marcus Thigpen, RB, Saskatchewan – Used as both a runner and receiver, the 31-year-old pro football journeyman gained 63 yards and two touchdowns on nine touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 20.4

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – Gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown on 13 touches against Montreal, and finished the season strong, with five touchdowns in six games. Fantasy Points: 14.8

C.J. Gable, RB, Edmonton – A strong addition to the Eskimos backfield, Gable wrapped up the regular season with 125 yards on 21 touches at Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 12.5

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – Although the Lions runner only had eight touches against Toronto, he did gain 55 yards and scored a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 11.5

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The veteran wideout finished the year with back-to-back 100-yard games, catching seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown against Montreal, giving him a career-high 1,167 receiving yards this season. Fantasy Points: 16.2

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – The Argonauts’ most reliable receiver finished the season strong, with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 14.3

ZEROES

Jonathon Jennings, QB, B.C. – Even as the Lions struggled down the stretch, their quarterback had been all right in recent weeks. Not so much in the finale against Toronto, throwing for 145 yards and three interceptions in a 40-13 loss. Fantasy Points: 0.6

Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – The Stampeders runner managed just 30 yards on 15 touches in a 23-5 loss to Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 3.0

Derel Walker, WR, Edmonton – Even though the Eskimos won at Saskatchewan, Walker had his least productive game since returning from the NFL, catching three passes for 33 yards. Fantasy Points: 3.3

