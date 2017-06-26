Some big-name receivers were quiet in Week One, but Toronto’s veteran quarterback led the way.

Scott Cullen has the best and worst from Week One in the CFL.

HEROES

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – The Argos’ 37-year-old quarterback had his way with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the season opener, completing 32 of 41 passes for a career-high 506 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed 300 yards passing in a game just once over the past two seasons. Fantasy Points: 24.2

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – Taking over for the retired Henry Burris, Harris was impressive for the Redblacks, completing 33 of 45 passes for 300 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. He had the highest QB efficiency rating (116.0) last season, so it should be no surprise that the Ottawa offence could produce with Harris at the helm. Fantasy Points: 22.0

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – It’s standard procedure at this point for the Eskimos quarterback, but Reilly was 20 of 28 for 315 yards and two touchdowns at B.C. He surpassed 300 yards passing 13 times last season. Fantasy Points: 20.6

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – Building on his breakthrough 2016 season, when he gained 940 yards and scored seven touchdown, the Lions runner gained 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 20.8

Cameron Marshall, RB, Saskatchewan – The Roughriders’ new lead runner gained 101 yards on 15 touches at Montreal. He didn’t play last season, after trying to make it in the NFL, but had 992 yards from scrimmage for Winnipeg in 2015. Fantasy Points: 10.1

John White, RB, Edmonton – Edmonton’s running back gained 108 yards and scored one touchdown on 19 touches at B.C.; he had 1350 yards from scrimmage in 2016. Fantasy Points: 16.8

DeVier Posey, WR, Toronto – After a late-season audition for the Argos last year, Posey was ready for primetime right from the start this year, catching seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 20.7

Brandon Zylstra and D'haquille Williams

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – The Eskimos knew they had to find options to pick up the slack with Derel Walker in the NFL, and Zylstra stepped up with seven catches for 152 yards to lead the way at B.C. Fantasy Points: 15.2

D’haquille Williams, SB, Edmonton – Zylstra wasn’t the only one, though, as Williams , a rookie out of Auburn, caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in his first CFL game. Fantasy Points: 17.0

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – Limited to just two games by injury last season, the long-time Alouette made an impact in his first game for the Argonauts, catching seven balls for 124 yards. Fantasy Points: 12.4

Marquay McDaniel, WR, Calgary – The veteran receiver started the season strong, accumulating 10 catches for 114 yards at Ottawa. He’s gone for 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons, and his 10 receptions was his most in a game since November, 2014. Fantasy Points: 11.4

Jeff Fuller, WR, Toronto – He played a single game for Saskatchewan last season, but the 6-foot-4 wideout has big-play potential and caught three passes for 104 yards against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 10.4

ZEROES

Adarius Bowman, SB, Edmonton – The league’s leading receiver last year, with 120 catches for 1,761 yards, Bowman managed just two catches for 13 yards at B.C. Fantasy Points: 1.3

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – The Roughriders were expecting an impact player and Carter should be one, but facing his former team in Montreal, Carter caught two passes for 12 yards. Fantasy Points: 1.9

Emmanuel Arceneaux, SB, B.C. – The third-leading receiver last year, with 105 catches for 1,566 yards, Arceneaux was held to three catches for 20 yards against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 2.0

C.J. Gable, RB, Hamilton – In Toronto for the first game of the season, the Tigers-Cats running back managed a modest 33 yards on nine touches.

Brandon Whitaker, RB, Toronto – After piling up 1,558 yards from scrimmage last season, the Argonauts running back gained just 36 yards on 11 touches against Hamilton. It’s tough to run when the quarterback is throwing for 500-plus yards. Fantasy Points: 3.6

INJURIES

Redblacks RB William Powell suffered an ankle injury and didn’t play the second half against Calgary…Redblacks WR Kenny Shaw suffered an injury and left the game against Calgary…Tiger-Cats WR Terrence Toliver suffered a knee injury early against Toronto and could be out long-term…Eskimos LB JC Sherritt suffered a torn Achilles at B.C. that will end his season.