Huddle Up: Are the Riders Grey Cup contenders?

It was another big week for Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn, Jerome Messam, Brandon Zylstra and more.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week 11:

HEROES

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – The veteran has had some very productive games this year and he was on the mark against Winnipeg, passing for 386 yards and three touchdowns against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 27.4

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – 32 of 41 for 343 yards and three tuochdowns, with one pick, in a 32-4 rout at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 23.8

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – After a rough game against Calgary the week before, Ray bounced back in a big way in the loss against Hamilton, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception). He also added 23 yards rushing, his first rushing yards of the season, to pad his point totals. Fantasy Points: 21.3

Jerome Messam, RB, Calgary – The Stamps pounding runner gained 61 yards and scored two touchdowns on 13 carries against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 18.1

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The Bombers lost, but got big production from their running backs against the Riders. Harris had 101 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches. Fantasy Points: 16.1

Timothy Flanders, RB, Winnipeg – Coming off the bench, Flanders delivered 86 yards and a touchdown on nine touches. Fantasy Points: 14.6

C.J. Gable, RB, Hamilton – It wasn’t a big workload against Toronto, but Gable gained 55 yards and a touchdown on eight touches. Fantasy Points: 11.5

Mossis Madu, RB, Ottawa – Filling in for William Powell, Madu rolled up 109 yards on 17 touches at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 10.9

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – Even in a lopsided loss at Calgary, the Eskimos receiver caught nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown at Calgary, his most productive game of the year. Fantasy Points: 18.7

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – One of three Riders receivers to put up 100 yards against Winnipeg, Roosevelt had six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 17.9

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – The big playmaker hauled in 10 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 17.3

DeVier Posey, WR, Toronto – It happened in a disappointing loss at Hamilton, but Posey contributed five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He’s shown some flashes in the five games that he’s played this season. Fantasy Points: 16.7

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – He usually does his damage on special teams, but Banks led the way with six catches for 98 yards and a score against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 16.7

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – The league’s top receiver contributed a tidy four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 14.9

Bakari Grant, WR, Saskatchewan – He didn’t score, but seven catches for 139 yards was still a big game from the veteran receiver. Fantasy Points: 13.8

Kenny Stafford, WR, Edmonton – The most productive game of the year for the veteran receiver included eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 12.2

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – The veteran receiver put up nine catches for 103 yards in a loss at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 10.3

ZEROES

Darian Durant, QB, Montreal – 12 of 21 for 140 yards and one interception before he was replaced by Drew Willy against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 5.5

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – It was a complete disaster against Ottawa, and the usually-productive runner managed just 19 yards on nine touches. Fantasy Points: 1.9

Ernest Jackson, WR, Montreal – The Alouettes’ struggles came across the board, including their top receiver, who had just two catches for 19 yards against the Redblacks. Fantasy Points: 1.9

Adarius Bowman, SB, Edmonton – The star receiver returned to action at Calgary, for the first time since Week Four, but had a modest five catches for 41 yards against the Stampeders. Fantasy Points: 4.1

