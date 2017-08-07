It’s becoming a weekly thing for Mike Reilly to head the heroes list, and this week he’s joined by Calgary’s return ace and a veteran Stampeders receiver.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Seven:

HEROES

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – This is becoming pretty standard, to have Reilly as a hero week after week. Against Hamilton, he passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns, and added a couple of more rushing touchdowns to put his week over the top. Fantasy Points: 35.8

Zach Collaros, QB, Hamilton – It’s been a rough season, but Collaros had a strong game against unbeaten Edmonton, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Fantasy Points: 23.4

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – In another Calgary rout, this time at Toronto, the Stampeders’ quarterback threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns; the second time this season he’s thrown for three touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 22.0

Roy Finch was a game-breaker against Toronto.

Roy Finch, RB/RET, Calgary – Although he had just 25 yards on six touches from scrimmage, the Stamps returner also had a 103-yard punt return for a touchdown and that made him the top-scoring running back of the week. Fantasy Points: 18.2

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – Forced to leave the game after just 11 touches, Powell still gained 115 yards and scored a touchdown against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 17.5

LaDarius Perkins, RB, Edmonton – Welcome to the show! The rookie from Mississippi State stepped into a vacancy in the Eskimos backfield and put up 122 yards on 21 touches against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 12.2

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – An efficient contributor out of the Lions’ backfield, Johnson gained 112 yards on 12 touches against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 12.0

Shaquille Murray-Lawrence, RB, B.C. – The Canadian running back played in his first game of the season against Saskatchewan, rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Fantasy Points: 11.5

Marquay McDaniel scored a pair of touchdowns against the Argos.

Marquay McDaniel, SB, Calgary – The veteran Stampeders receiver scored twice and had eight catches for 77 yards at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 19.7

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – The Lions receiver put up five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 19.1

Bryant Mitchell, SB, Edmonton – Making the most of Adarius Bowman’s absence, Mitchell caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton, the best of his four career CFL games. Fantasy Points: 18.1

Ryan Lankford, WR, Winnipeg – An emerging deep threat for the Bombers, Lankford scored a 79-yard touchdown and finished with two catches for 82 yards at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 17.0

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan – The score came after the result was pretty much decided at B.C., but five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown is still a solid performance. Fantasy Points: 15.3

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – The most reliable receiver in Toronto had six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown against Calgary, his most productive game over the past four weeks. Fantasy Points: 14.7

Demarr Aultman, WR, Hamilton – The rookie from Maine caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in his CFL debut against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 13.8

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – Four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown means double-digit scoring for Daniels; this was his second-best scoring week of the season. Fantasy Points: 13.6

Vidal Hazelton, WR, Edmonton – Getting more looks in the Eskimos’ passing game, Hazelton had seven receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton, the third straight game in which he’s scored a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 12.8

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – He only had three catches, but 65 yards and a score is good enough to get the Roughrider receiver some credit. Fantasy Points: 12.5

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – The league’s leading receiver had a modest five catches for 59 yards, but scored another touchdown against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 11.9

Jalen Saunders, WR, Hamilton – Three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown against Edmonton counted as the second-best fantasy week of the season for the Ticats receiver. Fantasy Points: 11.1

ZEROES

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – The veteran quarterback passed for 186 yards and two interceptions before getting replaced by Brandon Bridge at B.C. Fantasy Points: 4.6

Nick Moore, WR, B.C. – The Lions receiver managed three catches for 21 yards, the third straight game in which he’s been held under 40 yards (after he put up 220 yards in Week Four!). Fantasy Points: 2.1

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – After being a reliable 100-yard per week performer early in the season, Zylstra left with a lower-body injury after he had three catches for 21 yards against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 2.1

INJURIES

Toronto QB Ricky Ray suffered a shoulder injury against Calgary, and if he’s out for any length of time it could be devastating for the Argos. Cody Fajardo should start in Ray’s absence…Lions WR Chris Williams made his season debut against Saskatchewan, catching three passes for 75 yards.

