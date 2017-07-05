Some unlikely quarterbacks rise to the top, while Ottawa’s Diontae Spencer did it all in Week Two.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Two:

HEROES

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – The well-traveled Roughriders veteran connected on 36 of 49 passes for 377 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in an overtime loss to Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 27.3

Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – On the winning side at Saskatchewan, Nichols completed 23 of 31 throws for 331 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. Nichols didn’t throw for more than two touchdowns in any game in 2016. Fantasy Points: 27.2

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – The Redblacks quarterback completed 27 of 35 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns at Calgary, giving him 725 passing yards with five touchdown through two weeks. Fantasy Points: 25.0

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – The Lions runner had his second straight productive week, putting up 86 yards and a touchdown on just 11 touches at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 14.6

Mossis Madu, RB, Ottawa – Filling in for an injured William Powell in the Redblacks’ backfield, Madu contributed 83 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 14.3

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – Efficiency is the name of the game for the Alouettes running back, who had 106 yards on 14 touches at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 10.6

Diontae Spencer had a productive game for the Redblacks in Week Two.

Diontae Spencer, WR, Ottawa – It was a breakout week for the Redblacks receiver, not only because he had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, but piled up 244 yards and a touchdown in the return game. Fantasy Points: 32.4

Weston Dressler, WR, Winnipeg – The veteran Blue Bombers receiver started the season strong, with six receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns at Saskatchewan. He added a 22-yard run for good measure. Fantasy Points: 26.6

Armanti Edwards, WR, Toronto – The Argos wideout was the top target for Ricky Ray, hauling in 10 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown against B.C. in Week Two. Fantasy Points: 19.1

Kamar Jorden, SB, Calgary – The Stampeders slotback recorded just three catches for 71 yards against Ottawa, but two of them went for touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 19.1

Last year's leading receiver, Adarius Bowman, was back on track in Week Two.

Adarius Bowman, SB, Edmonton – Bouncing back from a quiet Week One, last year’s leading receiver caught nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 17.7

Nic Demski, WR, Saskatchewan – The Canadian Roughriders wideout is off to a strong start in his third season. In Week Two he contributed seven receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown, and added 82 yards on nine punt returns. Fantasy Points: 17.5

Brad Sinopoli, WR, Ottawa – The veteran Canadian has been a preferred target for Trevor Harris through two games. In Week Two, Sinopoli had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 17.1

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – Another frequent target for Harris, Ellingson had seven receptions for 133 yards at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 13.3

Lemar Durant, WR, Calgary – The Stamps receiver put up six receptions for a career-high 126 yards against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 12.6

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – The Lions wideout grabbed nine catches for 118 yards at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 11.8

ZEROES

Ernest Jackson, WR, Montreal – The big-play threat hasn’t been connecting with QB Darian Durant. In Week Two, Jackson had one catch for three yards, giving him three catches for 19 yards through two games. Fantasy Points: 0.3

Marquay McDaniel, SB, Calgary – After a big Week One performance at Ottawa, the Stampeders slotback had just three catches for 15 yards in Week Two’s home game against the Redblacks. Fantasy Points: 1.5

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – Similarly, the Argos’ veteran slotback came down after a big start in Week One, managing just two catches for 33 yards against B.C. in Week Two. Fantasy Points: 3.3

D’haquille Williams, SB, Edmonton – The Eskimos rookie was a playmaker in Week One, an afterthough in Week Two, with just one catch for 12 yards. Fantasy Points: 1.2

Cameron Marshall, RB, Saskatchewan – After a strong return to the league in Week One, Marshall had 37 yards on 11 touches in Week Two, including 11 yards on seven carries, against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 3.7

INJURIES

Eskimos RB John White suffered a torn ACL that will end his season early. Travon Van takes over as the No. 1 runner for Edmonton…Stampeders WR DaVaris Daniels suffered an upper-body injury in Week One and could miss a month.