Age is just a number for two of the top quarterbacks in Week Three, and it was good week for running backs.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week Three:

HEROES

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – For the second straight week, Saskatchewan’s veteran signal-caller put up big numbers. In a Week Three win over Hamilton, Glenn completed 32 of 43 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, then added a pair of rushing touchdowns for good measure. Fantasy Points: 34.4

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – Toronto’s 37-year-old quarterback is slinging it, leading the league with 1,199 passing yards through three weeks after connecting on 27 of 41 passes for 366 yards and a couple of touchdowns at Ottawa in Week Three. Fantasy Points: 22.6

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – Ranking second behind Ray in passing yardage (and tied with Glenn for the league lead with seven touchdowns, Harris completed 30 of 43 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 21.0

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – The top runner in the league thus far, in terms of production, Johnson gained 68 yards on five receptions against Montreal, to go with 34 rushing yards and he found the end zone both on the ground and though the air. Fantasy Points: 23.2

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – The league’s leading rusher remained efficient against B.C., gaining 72 yards with one touchdown on 13 touches. A couple of kick returns boosted his weekly value even more. Fantasy Points: 15.4

Mossis Madu, RB, Ottawa – Filling in for an injured William Powell, Madu contributed 87 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 14.7

S.J. Green, SB, Toronto – The Argonauts receiver had a monster game at Ottawa, hauling in 10 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 27.0

Greg Ellingson leads the league with 369 receiving yards.

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – Harris’ preferred target in the Redblacks’ offence, Ellingson caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 23.0

Kamar Jorden, WR, Calgary – The Stampeders receiver has turned into a touchdown machine. Not only did he catch six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown at Winnipeg, but he added a one-yard rushing touchdown too. Fantasy Points: 21.8

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – Production has improved each week for the Riders receiver, as he had 10 catches for 167 yards against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 16.7

ZEROES

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The usually reliable Tiger-Cats receiver was a non-factor at Saskatchewan, held without a catch and only targeted twice in a 37-20 loss. Fantasy Points: 0.0

Nick Moore, WR, B.C. – After an impressive Week One performance, Moore has stumbled the past two weeks, managing one catch for nine yards on three targets against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 0.9

Clarence Denmark, SB, Winnipeg – It’s been a tough start to the season for the veteran Blue Bombers receiver, and he had just one catch for 14 yards, with only three targets, at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 1.4

Chris Rainey, RB, B.C. – He presents the threat of running, receiving and returning, but the Lions running back couldn’t get loose in any aspect against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 3.5

Darian Durant, QB, Montreal – Although the Alouettes quarterback threw for a season-high 245 yards at B.C., he didn’t find the end zone and threw an interception, leading to modest fantasy production. Fantasy Points: 10.5

INJURIES

Argonauts RB Brandon Whitaker returned to action at Ottawa, but also left the game late after taking a hit. If Whitaker is unable to play in Week Four, James Wilder will once again be the primary runner for Toronto.

