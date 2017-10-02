CFL Fantasy: Williams makes the most of his opportunity

One of the amazing things about the CFL is how a player can go from relative obscurity to a starring role if given the opportunity. Recently, Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. busted out and, this week, it was Calgary’s Terry Williams.

Here are the best and worst of CFL Fantasy performances from Week 15:

HEROES

Terry Williams, RB, Calgary – Making his first CFL start, in place of Jerome Messam, the Stampeders rookie put up 170 yards and three touchdowns on 17 touches in a 59-11 rout of the Alouettes. Fantasy Points: 35.0

Ricky Ray, QB, Toronto – The Argos veteran delivered an efficient 330 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception in a 43-35 win at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 24.2

C.J. Gable, RB, Hamilton – Back in the starting lineup, Gable was an impact player against Toronto, piling up 157 yards and two touchdowns on 19 touches. Fantasy Points: 27.7

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The Redblacks’ primary ball carrier accrued 198 yards on 28 touches in an 18-17 loss to Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 19.8

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The Bombers’ all-purpose back gained 135 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches in a 28-19 win at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 19.5

Kienan Lafrance, RB, Saskatchewan – The Canadian ball carrier contributed 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches in an 18-17 win at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 14.3

Tyrell Sutton, RB, Montreal – Despite getting routed at Calgary, Sutton had 72 yards and a score on 15 touches. Fantasy Points: 13.2

DeVier Posey, WR, Toronto – The second-year receiver had seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, his first 100-yard game since Week One of the season. Fantasy Points: 22.4

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – Taking on a bigger role in the Tiger-Cats’ offence, Banks contributed three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown against Toronto. Of course, the trade off has been that he’s no longer contributing in the return game. Fantasy Points: 16.0

Brandon Zylstra, WR, Edmonton – The second-year Eskimos receiver hauled in nine passes for 152 yards against Winnipeg, the seventh time in 11 games this year that he’s surpassed 100 yards. Fantasy Points: 15.2

Derel Walker, WR, Edmonton – He hasn’t missed a beat since returning to Edmonton after getting cut in the NFL, and Walker had seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 15.2

Jalen Saunders, WR, Hamilton – After strangely getting shut out in B.C. the week before, Saunders bounced back with five receptions for 121 yards against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 12.1

Marken Michel, WR, Calgary – Injuries in the Stampeders’ receiving corps have created an opportunity for Michel and he’s taking advantage of it, putting up seven catches for a career-high 114 yards against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 11.4

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – His production has fallen off from early in the year, but the Redblacks receiver did have three catches for 46 yards and a score against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 10.6

Armanti Edwards, WR, Toronto – A solid contributor to the Argos’ offence, Edwards had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 10.6

Darvin Adams, WR, Winnipeg – It was a notable drop after a monster game the week before, but Adams did catch two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 10.5

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The veteran Tiger-Cats receiver had six receptions for a modest 44 yards and a score, the second straight week (and only third time all season) that he’s reached double-digit fantasy points. Fantasy Points: 10.4

Marquay McDaniel, SB, Calgary – Calgary’s veteran receiver contributed four catches for 104 yards against Montreal, the second time in the past seven weeks that McDaniel cracked the double digit plateau. Fantasy Points: 10.4

ZEROES

Kevin Glenn, QB, Saskatchewan – Couldn’t find the end zone, but threw for 252 yards and an interception in an 18-17 win at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 8.2

Adarius Bowman, SB, Edmonton – Last year’s leading receiver had just two catches for 12 yards against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 1.2

INJURIES

Stampeders RB Jerome Messam missed the rout over Montreal with a knee injury, opening the door for Terry Williams to have a huge game…Eskimos RB Travon Van left Saturday’s loss to Winnipeg with a lower-body injury. The Eskimos traded to acquire C.J. Gable from Hamilton, so that figures to sort out that issue for Edmonton, while Hamilton can turn to Alex Green in the backfield.