The CFL has sided with the referees, and against Montreal Alouettes running back Stefan Logan, on Chris Ackie's unnecessary roughing penalty in the fourth quarter of the Alouettes loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last Thursday.

Ackie was given a 15-yard penalty for his high hit on Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols on the game's winning drive and Logan complained about the penalty after the game and blamed the officials, in part, for the Alouettes' loss.

On Thursday, the league fined Ackie for the hit and Logan for his comments. The amount of the fines were not disclosed.

"That wasn't an illegal hit," Logan claimed. "Man, that was a regular hit of a shoulder pad to shoulder pad. It just looked violent 'cause (Ackie) didn't wrap. He just hit (Nichols) hard. But it's a part of football. It wasn't like he went across his face or nothing like that. It don't make no sense, man.

"We're playing against 15 people. We're playing against the other team and the refs, and that ain't fair man. I'm sorry, that ain't fair."

Blue Bombers defensive end Jamaal Westerman was also fined for unnecessary roughness on offensive lineman Luc Brodeur-Jourdain in the game.

B.C. Lions lineman Kevin Palmer also picked up a fine for an unnecessary hit to a vulnerable player against the Edmonton Eskimos.