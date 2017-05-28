10h ago
CFL Notes: Als, Cox agree on new deal
TSN.ca Staff
Lalji: Young struggled with short throws in Riders' training camp debut
Montreal Alouettes
According to Didier Ormejuste of RDS, the Als are expected to announce a contract extension with Canada linebacker Chip Cox in the coming days. The 33-year-old veteran produced 77 tackles with a pair of sacks, an interception and a defensive touchdown in 2016, his 11th season with Montreal.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Roughriders general manager and head coach Chris Jones says the team has agreed to terms with second overall pick Cameron Judge.
Toronto Argonauts
As reported by TSN's Farhan Lalji, linebacker Marcus Ball has agreed to a new deal with the Argos, he previously played two seasons for Toronto. The 29-year-old posted 144 tackles, five special teams tackles, seven QB sacks, and four interceptions before spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.
The Argos also released defensive back Quayshawn Nealy.
Edmonton Eskimos
The Edmonton Eskimos have signed defensive back Arjen Colquhoun. The Windsor native attended Michigan State and was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Calgary Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive back Patrick Levels and linebacker Jameer Thurman.
Levels played 51 games at Baylor University and recorded 90 tackles including 14 for loss. He also forced four fumbles.
Thurman attended rookie camp with the San Francisco 49ers after playing 48 games over four seasons at Indiana State. He had 28 tackles for loss and five interceptions during his NCAA career.
The Stampeders also released WR Darius Davis, OL Nick Ritcher and LB D'Nerius Antoine.