TORONTO (November 9, 2017) – TSN is Canada’s exclusive home for complete coverage of the CFL Playoffs. The action gets started this weekend with a doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 12, featuring Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Ottawa Redblacks in the Eastern Semi-Final at 1 pm et on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, followed by Edmonton Eskimos vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final at 4:30pm et on TSN. TSN’s CFL Playoffs coverage culminates with the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw – one of 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The acclaimed CFL ON TSN panel kicks off TSN’s live coverage with a 60-minute pre-game show on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon et on TSN, featuring Rod Smith alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Jock Climie. The CFL ON TSN panel is joined by James Duthie who hosts TSN’s CFL Playoffs coverage, along with three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time MVP, Henry Burris, on-site at Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium.

TSN’s pre-game show includes the following highlights:

• CFL Insider Dave Naylor fronts a TSN Original feature on the Cinderella story behind inspirational Edmonton Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra

• Kate McKenna delivers a Now You Know segment with a look back at this year’s thrilling regular season

• Naylor dissects the biggest CFL news heading into the CFL Playoffs on-site at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, and delivers a Ruffles Crunch Time Report with a look at the challenges of being the crossover team

• Derek Taylor presents a playoff edition of his Details segment with a focus on Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge of the Saskatchewan Roughriders immediately following pre-game coverage, TSN has the Eastern Semi-Final: Saskatchewan at Ottawa at 1pm et on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, with Rod Black delivering the call alongside game analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from field level.

With comprehensive pre-game coverage beginning at 9am et, the Eastern Semi-Final is also available on TSN 1200 Ottawa, featuring play-by-play commentator A.J. Jakubec and analyst Jeff Avery. Immediately following the post-season tilt, TSN 1200 recaps the match with a post-game show. TSN 1200’s radio coverage is available for worldwide streaming at TSN1200.ca, and via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.

The CFL ON TSN panel primes fans for the Western Semi-Final: Edmonton at Winnipeg with a 30-minute pre-game show beginning at 4pm et on TSN. The action shifts to Investors Group Field in Winnipeg at 4:30pm ET, featuring play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert calling the game alongside analyst Glen Suitor, with field level news updates from Sara Orlesky.