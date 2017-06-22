With kickoff coming up, TSN’s CFL Experts have made their picks for Week One of CFL Fantasy.

The most popular, across the board, is Argos running back Brandon Whitaker, who was picked by all for a Week One matchup against Hamilton.

There were some value plays, though, as Milt Stegall took a shot on James Wilder, Whitaker’s backup in the Toronto backfield. The price is right, as Wilder checks in at the minimum price ($2,500).

Matt Dunigan is looking for a Week One sleeper, too, perhaps expecting Roy Finch to see more action out of the Calgary backfield.

It’s not especially surprising that the receiver picks are all over the board. It’s a passing league with lots of quality options to fill those slots. Calgary’s DaVaris Daniels, picked by Rod Smith and Matt Dunigan, is the only big-name receiver selected by multiple experts.

However, Dunigan and Chris Schultz are both taking a chance on a sleeper receiver too, selecting Hamilton’s Brian Tyms. He caught eight passes for 114 yards against Edmonton in the playoffs, and now appears set to start for the Tiger-Cats. That’s well worth the minimum investment required.

Rod Smith and Milt Stegall both included B.C. running back Chris Rainey among their first week selections.

One more popular selection this week is the Saskatchewan defence, taken by Schultz and Dunigan. Visiting Montreal, the Roughriders have the second-cheapest defence on the board this week.

There’s still time to make your picks, so sign up, set your lineup and have fun!