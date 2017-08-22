CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

Montreal struggled offensively all year and, by season's end, they had dumped dangerous receiver Duron Carter, and had turned over the quarterback position to rookie Vernon Adams Jr. This is how the Jim Popp era ends in Montreal, as the former GM and coach exits after more than 20 years. His track record as GM was strong, but the Alouettes tended to struggle (22-36) when Popp was coaching -- perhaps a function of him taking over as coach when the Alouettes didn't have a very good club. In any case, the slate will be wiped clean and the organization will have a new look next season.