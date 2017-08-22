22 Aug
CFL Power Rankings
Pod Save the World
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 6-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF275
-
PA162
-
DIFF+113
-
YDS/GM395.0
-
YDSA/GM339.4
It wasn't necessarily a thing of beauty, but a 21-17 win at B.C. keeps the Stampeders at the top of the table. It was the first time in 19 games that QB Bo Levi Mitchell failed to throw a touchdown pass, and Calgary still won.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), WR Lemar Durant (knee).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 7-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF230
-
PA202
-
DIFF+28
-
YDS/GM420.4
-
YDSA/GM342.9
Walking the tight rope of close wins finally caught up with the Eskimos, and it's not altogether unexpected given their long and illustrious list of walking wounded. With the defensive line decimated by injuries, Edmonton made a big move to get defensive end John Chick from Hamilton. He has just two sacks in eight games this season, but had accrued 59 sacks over the past previous five seasons.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), SB Adarius Bowman (hamstring), RB Travon Van (neck), DE Marcus Howard (leg).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 6-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF274
-
PA247
-
DIFF+27
-
YDS/GM393.9
-
YDSA/GM389.8
The Bombers have now won five of six, having handed Edmonton their first loss of the year, and quarterback Matt Nichols passed for a season-high (tying a career-high) 390 yards against his former team. He's also done a wonderful job protecting the football, throwing one interception on 228 passes over the past six games.
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild, DL Tristan Okpalaugo, SB Weston Dressler (lower body).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 4-5
TEAM STATS
-
PF223
-
PA231
-
DIFF-8
-
YDS/GM388.8
-
YDSA/GM314.8
The Argos looked like a completely different team with Ricky Ray at quarterback, crushing Montreal 38-6, and their ranking reflects as much. With Ray, they are probably the best team in the East, which puts them around the middle of the league. Without him, they move into Ticat territory.
Key Injuries: WR DeVier Posey (leg), DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, DE Cleyon Laing (knee), DE Victor Butler (knee), DB Jermaine Gabriel (shoulder), WR Anthony Coombs (shoulder).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 5-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF245
-
PA243
-
DIFF+2
-
YDS/GM392.3
-
YDSA/GM375.1
Losing at home to Calgary is no great shame for the Lions, but their suddenly inconsistent quarterback play raises some concerns. It's a unique challenge for B.C., because they probably have the best backup in the league, but that makes the decision more difficult if the starter is struggling.
Key Injuries: DB T.J. Lee (elbow), DL DeQuin Evans (back), WR Bryan Burnham (leg).
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 3-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF197
-
PA172
-
DIFF+25
-
YDS/GM377.1
-
YDSA/GM372.7
The Roughriders are coming off their bye week and have bolstered their lineup with the addition of backup quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who showed some promise in four games with Montreal last season.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), LB Glenn Love.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 2-6-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF251
-
PA247
-
DIFF+4
-
YDS/GM379.7
-
YDSA/GM400.6
An opportunity to smack down the Tiger-Cats gives the Redblacks a positive point differential despite their 2-6-1 record. The Redblacks are relatively healthy and could be poised to gain some ground in the East.
Key Injuries: DE Jonathan Newsome (hamstring).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 7-11
TEAM STATS
-
PF383
-
PA415
-
DIFF-32
-
YDS/GM310.2
-
YDSA/GM376.8
Montreal struggled offensively all year and, by season's end, they had dumped dangerous receiver Duron Carter, and had turned over the quarterback position to rookie Vernon Adams Jr. This is how the Jim Popp era ends in Montreal, as the former GM and coach exits after more than 20 years. His track record as GM was strong, but the Alouettes tended to struggle (22-36) when Popp was coaching -- perhaps a function of him taking over as coach when the Alouettes didn't have a very good club. In any case, the slate will be wiped clean and the organization will have a new look next season.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 7-11
TEAM STATS
-
PF507
-
PA502
-
DIFF+5
-
YDS/GM374.7
-
YDSA/GM361.9
It's been an entirely uneven season for the TiCats, so they are a longshot to really mount a serious push for the Grey Cup, but QB Zach Collaros could give them a puncher's chance. RB C.J. Gable played well down the stretch, but the receiving corps has been decimated by injuries to Luke Tasker, Chad Owens and Andy Fantuz, leaving Terrence Tolliver and Kevin Elliott as the most proven targets for Collaros. As playoff teams go, they seem to be the unlikeliest of contenders.
Key Injuries: DB Craig Butler, DB Johnny Sears, CB Demond Washington, SB Chad Owens, WR Luke Tasker, T Jeremy Lewis, WR Brandon Banks (suspension).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca