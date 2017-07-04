5h ago
CFL to name Ambrosie commissioner Wednesday
TSN.ca Staff
CEO resume, football background led to Ambrosie being named new commissioner
Randy Ambrosie will be named the CFL's new commissioner on Wednesday, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
He will take over for Jeffrey Orridge, who announced in April he was stepping down in June. Jim Lawson has been serving as interim commissioner since June 15.
Ambrosie is a native of Winnipeg and spent nine seasons in the CFL as an offensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, where he won a Grey Cup in 1993.
He was also the secretary of the CFL players' association for two years.
Ambrosie was one of the final candidates for the job when Orridge was hired in March of 2015.