Ottawa Redblacks' head coach Rick Campbell told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa that it will be a "matter of weeks" for quarterback Trevor Harris to recover from a shoulder injury sustained in the team's week 12 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Harris left in the third quarter and attempted to test the strength in his shoulder after exiting the game on the Redblacks' sideline by doing routine QB exercises, but was unable to do so because of the pain in his shoulder.

"It's going to be how fast his body reacts and I don't think anyone knows the answer to that right away," Campbell said. "It could be something quicker than not, but we're going to find out over the next couple of days and he's actually coming in today, so we'll see how far along [Harris] is."

Campbell classified the injury as of more of a bruise of the shoulder and not something that is season-ending, but the team wants to take all the necessary precautions given it's Harris's throwing shoulder.

"It's a matter of when you're dealing with your right shoulder, [which is Campbell's throwing shoulder], it's different for a quarterback," Cambpell explained. "There's some other positions where a guy might be able to come back really fast and then maybe Trevor comes back sooner than you think because if all of a sudden he starts feeling better it's going to be more of a pain management issue and being able to throw. I've learned on these things to hold out some hope and see how he goes in the next few days if he can come around quicker than expected and go from there."

An injury to their starting quarterback was the last thing the defending Grey Cup champions needed, as the team has struggled to a 4-7-1 record so far this season. However, with a weak East Division, the Redblacks still find themselves in first place.

Drew Tate replaced Harris and was effective against the Ticats, completing 8 of 13 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

"That's why we got [Tate] in the offseason. We've always said in this league it usually takes two guys at least to get it done and that's going to be true again this year," Campbell said. "The good news about Drew is he's started in this league, he's a veteran guy, he's been around, so he understands what's going on. He's a guy I know we can win with, which is the biggest part for us and for our players to believe in."

Tate, 32, last started for the Calgary Stampeders in 2014, throwing for 823 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He was acquired by the Redblacks last offseason.

"[Tate] has a knack when he gets his opportunity he tends to rise to the ocassion," Campbell said of the nine-year veteran. "You kind of got a taste of what he could do [on Saturday against the Tiger-Cats]. He had a good touch on the deep balls, he's able to scramble around a little bit, get away from some pressure and make some plays, so the beat goes on."

The Redblacks travel to Montreal to face the third place Alouettes, who are only a game behind in the standings, next Sunday in a pivotal East Division matchup.

"It's too bad about [Harris], but Trevor will be back at some point here and for now we go with [Tate]," Campbell said.