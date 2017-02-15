HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed defensive back Emanuel Davis on Wednesday.

Davis signed a two-year deal with Hamilton a day after becoming a free agent.

The 27-year-old had 55 tackles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 17 games last season with Hamilton. Davis enters his fifth season with the Ticats, having registered 178 tackles, 24 special-teams tackles, 10 interceptions (four returned for TD).

David was a CFL all-star in 2015 after recording a league-best three interception return TDs.