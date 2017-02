According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, sources are reporting that international defensive lineman DeQuin Evans has agreed to sign with the BC Lions.

Evans played five games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2016, making four tackles and recording one sack.

Hearing from #CFL sources DL DeQuinn Evans has agreed to join the #BCLions #CFLFA. Despite injuries he was highly thought of in MTL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 15, 2017

TSN's Farhan Lalji confirms that the contract is a two-year deal.