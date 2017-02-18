According to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, the Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national fullback Rob Cote.

The 10-year CFL veteran has spent his entire career with the Stampeders after originally signing as an undrafted free agent in 2007. For his career, the fullback has caught 106 passes for 1108 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards on 27 carries.

Cote has also won two Grey Cups with the Stamps in 2008 and 2014.