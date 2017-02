After seven seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Marc-Olivier Brouillette has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announce that they have signed nat'l safety, Marc-Olivier Brouillette.

Brouillette, who can play in the secondary and linebacking corps, finished last season with 34 tackles and an interception in 18 games.

For his career, the 31-year-old national has 202 tackles, eight sacks, and five interceptions in 103 games.