Latest CFL Videos
-
1:31
Lulay connects with Johnson for score, then saves team with tackle
-
1:20
Masoli dives in for first touchdown of the game
-
2:15
CFL Fantasy: Lions / Ticats
-
1:45
Burnham on Ticats: It's their home-opener, they're gonna bring it
-
1:42
Lions talk tough Eastern road trip
-
3:21
CFL: Redblacks 21, Eskimos 23
-
2:10
Redblacks fall short, Eskimos remain unbeaten
-
1:07
Reilly: Travon came up big for us
-
2:08
Stegall: There is cause for concern for the Redblacks
-
2:20:22
CFL: Redblacks vs. Eskimos