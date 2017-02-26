For the third time this week in St. Catharines, Manitoba's Michelle Englot and Rachel Homan of Ontario will go head-to-head in front of the crowd at the Meridian Centre.

This time the Scotties Tournament of Hearts title is on the line.

Catch the final LIVE at 7:30pm ET on the TSN Network as well as TSN GO. Northern Ontario and Canada play in the bronze medal game at 2:30pm ET on TSN3 and TSN GO.

Team Englot is the only rink that have beat Homan's Ottawa squad this week, doing so in the last game of the round robin, and then topping them in the Page Playoff 1 vs. 2 game the very next night. Earlier this season, Englot beat Homan, 7-5, at a Grand Slam event in Cranbrook, BC, the only other time the two sides have met in 2016-17.

The 48-year-old skip from Saskatchewan knows beating Homan a third time in row will not be an easy feat.

"A third time. It'll be hard," Englot told the Canadian Press. "You know what? We need to focus on our game, play the same way, play aggressively and go from there and leave it all on the table."

After losing back-to-back games to Englot, Homan's crew got back on track Saturday night with a commanding 7-5 victory over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville.

Homan, 27, has two career Scotties titles in her back pocket and has already clinched a berth to the Canadian Olympic Trials later this year in Ottawa.

"It's exciting that we get another final under our belts," Homan said. "I think it's really important to be in finals and I think it's really important to see how you react and see how you play.

"This is the exact spot we want to be in for more preparation for trials."

Homan, alongside third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle missed out on last year's championship after they were upset by Jenn Hanna at the Ontario Scotties.

Englot joined third Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson and lead Raunora Westcott in Winnipeg this season after curling out of Saskatchewan for her entire career. After upsetting Team Jennifer Jones in the Manitoba Playdowns, Englot's rink has caught fire in St. Catharines and will look to cap it off with their first Scotties title. This will be the first Canadian championship final for each member of Team Englot.

Englot's last Scotties appearance came in 2012. She also won bronze at the 1988 and 1999 championships. Homan won it all in 2013 and 2014 before settling for bronze in 2015.

The winner will represent Canada at the women's world championships next month in Beijing.