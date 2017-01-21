OTTAWA -- This week is about more than reeling off a record-tying ninth national title for Patrick Chan.

It's also about his quest to recapture the carefree skater he was when he first embarked on building his skating legacy.

The three-time world champion from Toronto is the leader despite a shaky short program Friday night at the Canadian figure skating championships.

han, who turned 26 on New Year's Eve, hopped out of the landings of both his quad toe-loop and triple Axel, and in the moments afterward talked about his efforts to rediscover some of his youthful innocence.

"That's kind of the theme of this event," Chan said. "When you're 17, 16, myself included, you just get on the ice and do your jump, there's no: what if this, what if that, but this, but that. You go out, do your job. It feels great so you strive for the feeling of how great it feels. But as you get older, that feeling tends to get old, so you start to think externally.

"My theme is going back to my 16-year-old self in a way, and shutting out all the outside noise and focusing on the present, and every step I take."

Chan is poised to tie Montgomery Wilson's record of nine Canadian titles won between 1929 and 1939.

Skating to The Beatles' "Dear Prudence" and "Blackbird," Chan scored 91.50 points on a night no skater was clean to take a lead of almost 10 points into Saturday's free program.

Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., is second (81.76), while Elladj Balde is third (77.45).

