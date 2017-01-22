OTTAWA — Toronto's Patrick Chan will again lead Canada to the world figure skating championships.

Chan and Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., were named as the men's singles competitors by Skate Canada on Sunday.

Chan has won the world championship three times and taken silver twice. He captured his record ninth Canadian title on Saturday

Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., and Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., will compete in women's singles.

Two-time world ice dancing champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continue their comeback after a three-year hiatus. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., as well as Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Unionville, Ont., will also compete.

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., earned their seventh national title on Saturday.

Two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will lead Canada in pairs figure skating, joined by Toronto's Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch as well as Julianne Seguin of Longueuil, Que., and Charlie Bilodeau of Trois-Pistoles, Que.

Duhamel, from Lively, Ont., and Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., captured their sixth national championship on Saturday.

The duo of Seguin and Bilodeau were unable to compete in Canada's national championships this weekend as she recovers from a concussion.

The world figure skating championships will be in Helsinki, Finland, March 29 to April 2.