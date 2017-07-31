RENTON, Wash. — Kam Chancellor arrived at Seattle Seahawks training camp happy, healthy and without a contract extension.

That last piece may be resolved sooner rather than later.

Chancellor and coach Pete Carroll have expressed optimism in the first two days of camp that a contract extension could be on the horizon for the hard-hitting strong safety who has played through numerous injuries and is recognized as a core piece of the Seahawks defence.

"Right now both sides are having positive talks and we're going to keep doing what we're doing right now," Chancellor said on Monday after Seattle concluded its second day of training camp. "We're going to follow that process."

That's a different tone than Chancellor took two years ago. Unhappy with his contract at the time, Chancellor was a surprise holdout from training camp, a holdout that lingered into the start of the regular season. Coming off a second straight Super Bowl appearance, the Seahawks' season was thrown off course before it even started because of Chancellor's unhappiness.

Fast forward and Chancellor's attitude has changed. Rather than showing displeasure and possibly having no job security after this season, the veteran is fine letting the process play out.

"We have looked long and hard at that," Carroll said. "There is a lot of real positive stuff coming, we aren't quite there yet but I think it's nothing but positive stuff but hopefully we will be able to get stuff done."

Chancellor said it doesn't matter to him if a deal gets done before the start of the regular season or not.

"If it's done, if it's not done (I'm) going to play ball," Chancellor said. "I'm going to play ball regardless. Right now that's all I'm focusing on."

While Chancellor is mostly known for his big hits coming from Seattle's standout secondary, he's also played through a litany of injuries during his career. He's dealt with hip, ankle, feet and knee problems throughout his career, most notably playing in the Super Bowl against New England just a few days after spraining his knee in practice.

This past off-season, Chancellor had bone spurs removed from both ankles and had the procedures done simultaneously. Throughout the off-season program and into the start of camp, Chancellor noticed obvious changes by having the surgeries.

"When I had (the spurs) it was kind of tough on me because the movements I had to think before I moved sometimes because I knew if I took a certain step it would have clicked and I would have felt the pain," Chancellor said. "Now I feel more free moving around and don't really have to think."

Chancellor is also thrilled to see Earl Thomas in the defensive backfield with him. Thomas missed the final six games of last season — four regular-season and two in the playoffs — after breaking his leg during a collision with Chancellor as both went for an interception.

"I believe that's with our whole defence. We're like a machine," Chancellor said. "If that one bolt is missing or that one part of the machine is missing it just doesn't function properly."

NOTES: Seattle re-signed LB Mike Morgan, bringing back the veteran who has spent his entire pro career with the Seahawks. Morgan was a free agent after last season and had conversations with Jacksonville, Buffalo and New Orleans, but waited until Seattle called after the first day of camp. "I wouldn't say it was stressful. I was in a good place but I'm glad to be back, to be out here with the guys again," Morgan said. Morgan appeared in nine games and started three last season, missing time due to a sports hernia. The Seahawks waived LB Arthur Brown to clear a roster spot. ...The special guest at Monday's practice: rapper Kendrick Lamar, who performs in nearby Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday night. "I had no idea he was here until he walked in the huddle," running back Eddie Lacy said.

