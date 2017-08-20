TORONTO — Rafael Hernandez rode 8/5 favourite Channel Maker to victory in the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes on Sunday.

Channel Maker took the lead down the stretch then held on to win the 1 1/2-mile final jewel of Canada's Triple Crown in 2:29.70 on a firm E.P. Taylor turf course.

But Hernandez had to wait for the win as there were two separate inquiries set on the winner after the race.

Final Copy was second in the 10-horse field with King and His Court taking third.