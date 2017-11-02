Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Imagine declaring today that the Arizona Coyotes are the 2020 Stanley Cup champions.

That’s what Sports Illustrated did with their bold June 30, 2014 cover bet, in which they not only introduced the Houston Astros as 2017 World Series champions three years ahead of time, but even nailed series MVP George Springer as their face of the issue.

At that moment, the Astros were in the midst of their sixth-straight losing season, including three 100-loss campaigns, and had the lowest payroll in baseball. That’s why the cover has been trending on social media since Wednesday night’s win.

The Hockey News, the sport’s bible since 1947, piggybacked off SI’s idea in March 2015 with their “Future Watch” edition, boldly predicting the Winnipeg Jets would hoist the Stanley Cup in 2019.

No pressure, Jets.

Suddenly, 2019 is not so far away. And all of this fortune-teller business got us thinking: Who are the best bets to win the Stanley Cup in 2019?

To find out, TSN asked online gambling giant Bodog, the leader in sports prop bets.

For the record, the Jets were not among the top eight teams, according to Bodog’s oddsmakers. Winnipeg would have 33/1 odds today. But there’s still plenty of time for the Jets to make The Hockey News look psychic – which would be especially impressive since Winnipeg was more than a year away from landing Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele was just beginning to break out.

Here are the favourites, ranked in order, according to Bodog oddsmakers, who used a formula including stars hitting their prime, contract details and salary-cap projections:

1. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Lou Lamoriello set forth a “five-year plan” when he was hired in 2015, so a Stanley Cup in 2019 would be one year ahead of schedule. Lamoriello did admit last spring that the Leafs were “a little” ahead of schedule with their first-round playoff appearance. Not even the salary cap would be an issue for the Maple Leafs in 2018-19, with Auston Matthews playing out the final year of his bargain entry-level deal. According to Bodog, the Leafs are already the co-favourite for this season.

(Despite the usual “Toronto Sports Network” claims, Bodog was a completely impartial player here setting the odds for this story. The House isn’t in business to lose money.)

2. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

With the highest-scoring trio in the NHL – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov – it’s easy to see why money would be rolling in on Tampa Bay. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman smoothly navigated troubled waters, managing to keep most of his core intact, including Victor Hedman and Stamkos. Jonathan Drouin was the cap casualty, but the Bolts are doing just fine with 19-year-old defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, who will be roaming Tampa’s blueline for years to come.

3. EDMONTON OILERS

The Oilers opened this season as a co-favourite with Pittsburgh, but Edmonton is a long way from a playoff spot after tumbling out of the gate with a 3-7-1 mark. Any team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has to at least be considered a legitimate threat for the foreseeable future. Oscar Klefbom and Darnell Nurse continue to blossom on the backend and Cam Talbot is signed to a reasonable contract.

4. NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Coming off the franchise’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final last June, what makes “NashVegas” so attractive to gamblers is that their core four on defence - Roman Josi, P.K. Subban, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis – are all 28 and under and all locked up through 2018-19. The Preds’ top three scoring threats are also signed for each of the next four seasons.

5. WASHINGTON CAPITALS

The bet here isn’t on Alex Ovechkin, who will turn 34 not long after that 2019 Cup is handed out, but his torrid start to this season will make you want to think twice. Instead, it’s on Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom and Andre Burakovsky carrying the load. Braden Holtby will be there to clean up the mess, but the big question is whether Washington can mould a few young defenders into the formidable foe that was their blueline the last handful of years. It seems like the riskiest of the five bets – especially with a core that has infamously never made it past the second round.

For the record, the teams with the next best odds to capture the Stanley Cup two seasons from now are the Penguins, Blues and Blackhawks. Sorry, Winnipeg.

