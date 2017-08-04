LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers released safety Darrell Stuckey on Friday after a failed physical.

The 30-year-old Stuckey was entering his eighth NFL season with the Chargers, the only team for whom he's ever played.

He appeared in 89 games, registering 94 tackles and four fumble recoveries. Stuckey was also a five-time team captain and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2015.

"You couldn't ask for a better person to represent the organization than Darrell, and we want to sincerely thank him not only for what he has meant to the Chargers, but for what he has meant to the community as a whole," said general manager Tom Telesco.

The Chargers drafted Stuckey in the fourth round out of Kansas in 2010.

