NEW YORK — Colorado Rockies pitcher Tyler Chatwood left his start with an injury Saturday night after getting only one out in a wild first inning against the New York Mets.

The right-hander walked three of five batters he faced and gave up Jay Bruce's three-run homer. After throwing just five of 19 pitches for strikes, he was checked on the mound by manager Bud Black and a trainer. Chatwood made three wide practice pitches and was replaced by lefty Chris Rusin, who got all the time he needed to warm up on the mound.

There was no immediate word on what specifically was bothering Chatwood, who missed the 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had been healthy this year, though, throwing 106 innings over 18 starts.

Poor control is nothing new for the 27-year-old Chatwood, who began the night leading the majors with 57 walks. He was 6-10 with a 4.42 ERA, leaving him with the most losses in the National League.

Chatwood had lost three straight starts and is winless in his last six since beating the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on June 8.

The struggling Rockies entered with a 6 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild card.

Chatwood's early exit stressed Colorado's bullpen after starter Jon Gray lasted only two-plus innings in a 14-2 defeat the night before. With the Rockies trailing 8-0, rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland entered in the fourth for his first relief appearance as a professional.

In his previous outing, Freeland took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning Sunday against the Chicago White Sox before Melky Cabrera singled with one out. Freeland threw a career-high 126 pitches — the most by a Rockies starter in seven years and most by any major league rookie since 2011, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

