DENVER — Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and drove in his first runs of the season, Nolan Arenado homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Friday night.

Colorado remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis for the second NL wild card. The Cardinals lost to the Cubs on Friday, and the Brewers beat Miami.

The Rockies continued their playoff drive with a nod to history. They hosted 18 players and three coaches from the 2007 NL pennant-winning team, including franchise icon Todd Helton. The former players saw the Rockies pick up their ninth win in 12 games.

Colorado did its damage with two outs in the second off Clayton Richard (7-14). Chatwood knocked in the first two runs with a single to right, and DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run triple off the right-field scoreboard.

Chatwood (8-12) tossed 5 2/3 innings and left after Wil Myers' solo homer, his 28th. It was Chatwood's third start after six relief appearances.



