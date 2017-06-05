Chelsea's Hazard out three months with ankle fracture

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is expected out for approximately three months after fracturing his right ankle in training with Belgium's national team.

Belgium doctor Kris Van Crombrugge has confirmed to VTM that Eden Hazard will be out for about 3 mths. Fracture in external malleolus. #cfc https://t.co/Y8NMPYdYiV — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) June 5, 2017

Team doctor Kris Van Combrugge confirmed to HLN's Kristof Terreur on Monday that the 26-year-old has a fracture in the external malleolus.

Hazard, who was injured on Sunday, will miss Belgium's friendly against the Czech Republic on Monday and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Friday. Belgium leads Group H.

The English season starts in two months with Premier League champion Chelsea playing Arsenal in the Community Shield, but Hazard has been linked in recent days with a transfer to Real Madrid.

