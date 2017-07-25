LONDON — Chelsea has sent Brazilian defender Kenedy home from its Asian tour after he made offensive comments about China on social media.

Kenedy and Chelsea previously issued apologies for the comments made ahead of Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over Arsenal in Beijing on Sunday.

The since-deleted messages featured a profanity relating to China and a message mocking a security guard he photographed. The 21-year-old was "strongly reprimanded and disciplined," Chelsea said Sunday.

Chelsea is now in Singapore ahead of friendlies against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Inter Milan on Saturday.

Kenedy was sent to Watford on loan last season, where he played just one Premier League game, in part due to a knee injury. He then made another league appearance for Chelsea after the loan was cut short.