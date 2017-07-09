25m ago
Chelsea signs defender Ruediger from Roma
The Canadian Press
LONDON — Chelsea has signed defender Antonio Ruediger from Roma ahead of its Premier League title defence.
The 24-year-old Ruediger signed a five-year deal on Sunday, a week after winning the Confederations Cup with Germany in Russia.
Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo says "Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League."