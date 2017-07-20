LONDON — Mexico striker Javier Hernandez is heading back to the Premier League with West Ham.

The London club said Thursday it has agreed terms with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Hernandez, who was previously at Manchester United from 2010 to 2015.

No financial details were given.

The 29-year-old Hernandez now has to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical examination. West Ham says Hernandez will fly to London "in the coming days."

He scored 37 league goals in 103 games for United, and also had a loan spell with Real Madrid before joining Leverkusen.