Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry will miss the remainder of the season due to a ruptured Achilles, head coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.

Berry was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old had seven tackles in the game before exiting.

Berry is coming off an All-Pro season last year, finishing with 62 tackles and four interceptions.

He missed the final 10 games of the 2014 season as he battled Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was named the NFL's comeback player of the year in 2015.

Berry has been named to the Pro Bowl five times in his career.