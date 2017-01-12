PITTSBURGH (11-5) at KANSAS CITY (12-4)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Steelers 10-7, Chiefs 9-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 21-11

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Chiefs 43-14, Oct. 2, 2016

LAST WEEK — Steelers beat Dolphins 30-12; Chiefs had bye, beat Chargers 37-27 in season finale

AP PRO32 RANKING — Steelers No. 5, Chiefs No. 3

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (14), PASS (T5)

STEELERS Defence — OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (19)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (19)

CHIEFS Defence — OVERALL (24), RUSH (26), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Second post-season meeting after Chiefs beat Steelers 27-24 in wild-card round Jan. 8, 1994. Chiefs have not won home playoff game since. ... Steelers and Chiefs have combined to lose once since Nov. 20. ... Steelers scored franchise record 22 first-quarter points in win over Chiefs in October. ... Steelers won four straight divisional playoff games before losing at Denver last year. ... RB Le'Veon Bell set Pittsburgh playoff record with 167 yards rushing in win over Miami last Sunday. ... Bell ran for 144 yards vs. Kansas City in October in first game after three-game suspension for violating NFL's substance abuse policy. ... Pittsburgh defence had five sacks against Dolphins, matching Heinz Field record. ... Steelers All-Pro WR Antonio Brown had five catches for 124 yards receiving and two TDs vs. Dolphins. ... Steelers offensive co-ordinator Todd Haley was Chiefs head coach last time Kansas City hosted playoff game in January 2011. ... QB Ben Roethlisberger will tie Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw (19) for most playoff games in Steelers history. ... Roethlisberger needs eight completions to pass Donovan McNabb (341) for seventh most in NFL playoff history. He needs 22 to pass John Elway (355) for sixth. ... Roethlisberger threw five TD passes to four different targets against Chiefs in October. ... LB James Harrison needs 1 1/2 sacks to pass LaMarr Woodley (11) for most in Pittsburgh playoff history since sacks became official in 1982. ... Chiefs have lost four straight home playoff games, three in divisional round. ... Kansas City has lost four of last five to Pittsburgh. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid has 11 playoff wins, second to Patriots' Bill Belichick (23) among active head coaches. ... Chiefs All-Pro CB Marcus Peters had six interceptions, one behind Chargers' Casey Hayward for NFL lead. Peters has 14 picks in 31 career games. ... Chiefs' Travis Kelce led all TEs with 1,125 yards receiving this season. ... Kansas City S Eric Berry had two interception returns for TDs this season, giving him five for career. ... QB Alex Smith averaged 262 yards passing in five playoff games, three with Kansas City. He's thrown 11 TD passes against one interception. ... Chiefs had plus-16 turnover differential this season, tied for NFL lead. ... Kansas City went 22-4 over last 26 regular-season games, best record in league during that span. ... Chiefs K Cairo Santos was 31 of 36 on FG attempts, kicking winners against Carolina and Denver. ... Fantasy Tip: Chiefs rookie WR Tyreek Hill has 10 TDs since Week 10, most in NFL over that span, and made All-Pro team has punt returner.

