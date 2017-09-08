TORONTO – Last night’s stunning 42-27 upset victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on TSN and CTV Two saw the network’s draw the most-watched NFL season opener since 2009. Preliminary overnight data from Numeris confirms that 814,000 viewers (563,000 on TSN; 251,000 on CTV Two) watched the game, up 26% compared to last year’s season opener on TSN, making it the most-watched program on specialty television, and the Top 5 program of the night overall.

The game also saw a double-digit increase in A25-54 (+42%), ranking as the #3 program of the night in the demo. In all, 3.6 million Canadians watched some or all of the networks’ live game coverage.

CTV, CTV Two, and TSN’s NFL season continues this Sunday, Sept. 10, with multiple games airing across numerous stations and networks. Visit FootballLivesHere.ca for the full schedule.