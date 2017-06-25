MOSCOW — Martin Rodriguez salvaged a draw for Chile against a tenacious Australian side to ensure his team qualified for the Confederations Cup semifinals.

The Australians took the lead in the 42nd minute when James Troisi chipped the ball in from a pass from Robbie Kruse, and chased a second goal that would have qualified them at Chile's expense.

Roared on by their thousands of travelling fans, Chile held on and hit back in the 67th when Eduardo Vargas flicked the ball on for substitute Rodriguez to hit it past goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

Rodriguez's leveler sapped Australia's confidence, and the Chileans could have made it 2-1 in the 70th when Ryan was caught out of position in response to the threat of Alexis Sanchez out wide. The Arsenal forward then swung in a cross which Vargas headed narrowly wide of the unguarded goal.

Australia continued to push forward, going close once again with a mishit effort from Jamie MacLaren in front of goal, and again in added time when Gonzalo Jara blocked Kruse's shot.

South American champion Chile qualifies second in Group B behind Germany to set a semifinal meeting with Portugal in Kazan.