Pittsburgh Penguins breakout rookie Jake Guentzel owns 13 goals in the postseason and is one away from tying Hall of Famer Dino Ciccarelli's record of 14 goals by a rookie in the postseason.

Ciccarelli, who set the record with the Minnesota North Stars in 1981, is cheering for Guentzel to not only join him in the record book, but take the record for himself.

“I hope he does break the record,” Ciccarelli told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He has great instincts. He has a knack for the net.”

Guentzel scored 16 goals in 40 regular season games with the Penguins this year. He owns 13 goals through 22 playoff games entering Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 22-year-old was declared a game-time lineup decision for Game 1 against the Nashville Predators as head coach Mike Sullivan pondered if the rookie was wearing down. He went on to dress and score the game-winning goal. He now owns four goals through three games in the series and sits third on the Penguins in playoff points with 20.

Ciccarelli enjoyed a similar breakout with the North Stars in 1981. He followed up 18 goals in 32 games during the regular season with 14 goals in 19 games in the postseason as the North Stars reached the Cup Final, falling to the New York Islanders in five games. Ciccarelli told the Star-Tribune he and Guentzel were both given similiar opportunities to shine despite their rookie status.

“You see these kids get called up, sometimes they’ll be lucky to get a few shifts here or there,” Ciccarelli said. “With me, when Glen Sonmor was my coach, they didn’t just put me on the third or fourth line. They stuck me right on the top line with Bobby Smith and Steve Payne, sometimes Neal Broten, and one of the two power plays, so I had a good chance for success. And that’s what’s happening with this guy.

“I was watching the other day, he was on a power play with (Sidney) Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin and (Phil) Kessel. I’m sure he’s looking around going, ‘Holy cow.’ You’re going to get chances automatically and I’m sure he thinks that way. He gets to the open spots. It’s nice to see him having success and having fun. It reminds me a lot of me in 1981.”

Guentzel was selected in the third round - 77th overall - of the 2013 NHL Draft. Ciccarelli was undrafted and made the North Stars at the age of 20.