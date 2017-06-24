LONDON — Marin Cilic ended Gilles Muller's seven-match winning run on grass with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory to reach the final at Queen's on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Cilic will play Feliciano Lopez or Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's title match at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Cilic recovered from having his serve broken for the first time in four matches this week — in the final game of the second set — to stay on course for a second Queen's title. He also won it in 2012.

Muller, a tall left-hander with an accurate serve and a strong grass-court game, won on grass in the Netherlands last week and also hadn't been broken this week until he played Cilic.

Cilic, the highest remaining seed, sent a backhand down the line to clinch the sixth game of the match and the only break of the first set.

His serve was dominant until the final game of the second set, when he went 0-40 and was broken on the second set point.

It proved to be a momentary lapse, and Cilic converted his second match point when fired down a second-serve ace.

Cilic, a former U.S. Open champion, is showing good form ahead of Wimbledon, where he has reached the quarterfinals in the past three years.