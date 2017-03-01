Cirkunov returns to UFC on new deal

Canadian Misha Cirkunov is returning to the UFC, president Dana White announced on SportsCentre on Wednesday.

“He came back around, we got the deal done and I’m happy about it,” White told TSN’s Rod Smith on SportsCentre. “I glad we did it and I look forward to seeing him fight again.”

White told TSN at UFC 208 that Cirkunov had flaked out on a previous deal that he thought had been agreed upon.

“We had come to terms on a deal, I had thought, and he sort of went MIA on me,” said White.

The 30-year-old is on an eight-fight winning streak, including four since joining the UFC.

His most recent victory was a first-round submission triumph over Nikita Krylov at UFC 206.

The Toronto native has also beaten Ion Cutelaba, Alex Nicholson, Daniel Jolly since making his promotional debut at Fight Night Saskatoon in August of 2015.